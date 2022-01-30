WWE issued the following press release announcing that new WWE champion Bobby Lashley will be celebrating his marquee title win at last night’s Royal Rumble on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Aside from the Almight One the red-brand will feature an appearance from women’s Rumble winner Ronda Rousey and men’s Rumble winner Brock Lesnar. Details are below.

Bobby Lashley is once again WWE Champion, and that means The All Mighty Era is back on Raw.

After getting an unexpected assist from Roman Reigns during his collision with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, Lashley pinned The Beast to become WWE Champion for the second time.

He and an elated MVP are now set to usher in their All Mighty Era on Raw once again just in time for The Road to WrestleMania to truly kick off.

