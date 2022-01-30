Rap sensation Bad Bunny made his return to WWE during last night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view as a competitor in the men’s Rumble matchup, his first appearance since last year’s WrestleMania 37.

However, Bad Bunny will not be appearing at this year’s Mania in Dallas as commentary stated last night that he has two sold out performances taking place in Miami on April 2nd and April 3rd. PW Insider adds that WWE considers Bad Bunny as apart of the roster, and he could drop in anytime he’d like to do something if his schedule allows it.

On top of that…Bad Bunny had been privately training for his participation in last night’s show. He had interactions with Sheamus and Riddle before being eliminated by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.