Former WWE NXT Superstar Jake Atlas recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for her “Instinct Culture” podcast and talked about being released by the company back on August 6, along with other budget cuts.

Atlas noted that he was at dinner when he got the release phone call from WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis, who he had never talked to before. The call lasted 20 seconds, and Laurinaitis simply told him the company was giving him his release with a 30-day non-compete clause.

Atlas said the news didn’t come as a surprise because two months before that he was offered a contract extension by former Talent Relations head Canyon Ceman. That offer was turned down. Atlas said he wanted to re-visit the offer in 6 months, and offered a counter-proposal, but he did not provide any details on that counter. While Atlas wanted to stay with WWE, he later asked Ceman for his release because he didn’t feel like his voice was being heard and his “mental health comes first and I was suffering.”

Atlas had asked to talk with Triple H because his talks with Ceman were at a standstill. He got the run-around for 6 months, despite being told it would happen. He started to get worried at the delay as he didn’t know how he was seen or valued on the NXT brand.

Atlas will make his return to ROH at Saturday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in a match against Taylor Rust (fka WWE’s Tyler Rust). He will also debut for NJPW at the Strong tapings in October.

