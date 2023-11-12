Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Bray Wyatt being his dream tag team partner and more.

On who he would pick as a dream tag team partner:

“My tag team partner? Yeah, I wasn’t expecting that. Bray Wyatt. Tag team partner. Yeah, definitely.”

On whether he got gassed carrying adult snakes to the ring:

“Yes, I did get gassed. You know, Damien wasn’t the same snake. We changed snakes every week, so some weeks, I’d have a 60-pounder. Then, the next week, I’d have a 100-pounder. Madison Square Garden, they’d want something special. So they got me 170 pounds. That damn thing nearly killed me. Not so much going to the ring. But after the match, I had to get it out. And getting it out and then carrying it back to the locker room, man. And it’s going crazy. You know, trying to tie me up and, by the way, successfully tried tying me up. So I got to the back, and I’m like, get this f**king thing off of me. Oh, God damn. Get it off of me. Then he starts pulling on you. Just finished a match, so you’re getting ready, and now you got to get this f**king thing out. Brother, that used to really f**The king get me sometimes, man. It was brutal.”

