Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed why The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt are his favorite gimmicks of all time in wrestling. Here are the highlights:

On One Man Gang:

“I love One Man Gang, man. He’s a good friend. He’s, about as level as you can get, quite witty. Know his wife very well. Yeah, I’ve been friends for a long time and worked with him. We had, we had great matches, no problems at all. But when he turned, it blew my mind because he pulled it off. He made it happen, man. Akeem a dream and f*cking, all the fucking body movement and shit.

On his favorite gimmick of all time:

“You know, Undertaker or, what’s his name? [Bray Wyatt]. Yeah. It made you think, he made you think about what the fuck is going on, man, it was interesting, you know, it was very interesting. And, yeah, that would probably be my two favorites.”

