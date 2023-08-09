MLB will be airing the playoffs this coming fall on TBS, but as of now only a couple of conflicts could potentially affect AEW.

TBS currently has two baseball games scheduled for Wednesdays October 11th, which is the same night as AEW Dynamite. It should be noted that TNT usually does NOT air the MLB playoffs unless there is a rain delay or one of the double-headers runs long and they need a spot to broadcast the second game. There’s a possibility that the October 7th and/or the October 14th AEW Collision get shifted because of this but that won’t be known until it happens.

TNT is the only other channel under WarnerMedia that could broadcast the MLB playoff games other than TBS.

(H/T PW Insider)