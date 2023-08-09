NJPW issued the following press release announcing that seating options for International Fan Club members have been expanded for this January’s WrestleKingdom 18 pay-per-view event. Full details can be found below.

A limited number of tickets have been made added to the International Fan Club apportion of Royal Seats at the Tokyo Dome. The initial apportion of tickets sold out in just over 60 seconds, so fans still desperate for the best seats in the house will have to act quick if they want to secure a ringside seat at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

During this fan-club member pre-sale, only Royal Seat (Rows 4-6) will be available. Other sections will be available in the general sale.

Tickets available:

Royal Seat (Row 2): $1,050 SOLD OUT

Royal Seat (Row 3): $700 SOLD OUT

Royal Seat (Rows 4-6): $500 LIMITED STOCK

Start time: August 10, 2023 at 11 am JST, 3am BST // August 9 10pm ET, 7pm PT

Event name: WRESTLE KINGDOM 18 in Tokyo Dome

Event Date: January 4, 2024 (Thursday) Tokyo Dome

Doors open: 15:00

Event start: 17:00