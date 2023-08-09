Sonny Kiss wants to remain in AEW.

The wrestling star spoke appeared on the LGBT Sports Podcast to discuss her work with the company, where she admitted that a long stay in AEW is what her main goal would be. She adds that being involved in more storylines and getting a better presentation on television is just as important for her.

I would love to be with AEW for a very, very long time. I would love to have more storylines and presentation on television. Doing more stuff so that the fans can connect with me more because I’m not able to reach them as much just doing Ring of Honor once in a while.

Kiss later reiterates her previous point about wanting to blaze her own trail in AEW.

Hopefully, I can do a fun storyline. I would love to do more wrestling stuff and more physical stuff and really blaze my own trail in a way that I haven’t in AEW,

GCW recently announced that Kiss would be competing at Effy’s Big Gay Brunch on ALL OUT weekend in Chicago. You can read about that here.

