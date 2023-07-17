Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 7 just added another name to the lineup.

AEW star Sonny Kiss will be competing at the event, which takes place on September 2nd from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. No opponent for Kiss has been announced yet.

SONNY KISS is RETURNING to EFFY’s BIG GAY BRUNCH! *September 2nd*

Saturday – Noon

Effy's Big Gay Brunch 7 LIVE from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL Tickets for #EFFYBGB7 available NOW HERE: https://t.co/SziIaMP3XU pic.twitter.com/BiZK6MfrUu — EFFY! (@EFFYlives) July 17, 2023

This will be the second Big Gay Brunch of the year following the sixth edition of the event back in April. These shows always feature the top LGBTQ+ wrestlers in the world, including indie sensation Effy, and are done in Conjunction with Game Changer Wrestling.