Saraya has her eyes set on championship gold in AEW, and knows the perfect event for a chance to win one.

The company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Alex McCarthy from Inside The Ropes, where she pitched challenging for the AEW women’s championship at next month’s All In London event from Wembley Stadium.

I mean, I can’t go into another company without becoming the champ. So Jamie Hayter’s next. I would love to have a Wembley match for a championship. I would love to win the championship off Jamie or have a friendly one with Toni.

The AEW Women’s Championship is currently held by Toni Storm, who took it off of Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing. Saraya wonders if she will end up facing Storm and how that match would go since they are currently stable-mates in the Outcasts.

Hopefully, we can just lay down and let it be easy like that. I don’t want to have to fight-fight her. I would hate to fight-fight Toni. She’s wonderful. But I’m ready to take all the championships. I’m ready to take them all.

Back in May, Saraya did an interview discussing her final days in WWE and how she was very depressed at that time because of how little she had to do. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)