Saraya looks back at a dark time in her life in WWE.

The current AEW star recently joined The Mark Hoke Show for a conversation about this very subject, where she explained that WWE wasn’t allowing her to do much of anything, a restriction that really bummed her out.

It’s not replaceable though. The feeling that you get from something you love is just not replaceable. You can’t just fill it with something else. I was doing Twitch but I was also being held back so much when I was in the WWE because they just didn’t give me the freedom to do what I wanted to do, to even try and find something else that could potentially fill that void and then also, they didn’t want me doing media, they didn’t want me to do anything so I was sitting on my ass for a couple years and people thought I enjoyed that. No, I hated that.

Saraya continued by saying the whole situation made her depressed but is clear that she did not turn back to alcohol or drugs.

I was miserable, it made me very depressed. Not to the point where I started doing drugs and drinking again because I was a lot smarter by that point but it would make me so miserable, like not being able to do anything.

