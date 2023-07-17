– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and says the arena is sold out tonight. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to pyro and a hometown pop. Rhodes plays to the crowd as more pyro explodes on the stage. Rhodes now greets fans on his way to the ring as Samantha Irvin does the introduction.

Patrick says Rhodes has friends and family in the crowd tonight. He hits the ring to pose as more pyro goes off. The music stops and fans chant “Cody!” now. A “Welcome home!” chant also starts up before Rhodes asks his hometown what they want to talk about. He says we don’t have to talk because there’s this large shadow looming over this sold out arena. We’re talking about Brock Lesnar. Fans boo. Rhodes says Lesnar does bring it when he shows up, so Lesnar should come out right now and accept the SummerSlam challenge. Rhodes calls Lesnar out to a pop but Lesnar isn’t showing up. Graves and Rhodes both say Lesnar is here tonight. Rhodes goes on about how no matter what time Lesnar shows up, he will be in the ring waiting… 9pm, 10pm, or the end of the show. Fans chant “Cody!” now.

Cody gets emotional when pointing out how his mother Michelle is in the front row. He goes on about his mother being a fighter and fans applaud her. Cody says his relationship with Lesnar has been complex. The only two words he can think of to sum it up are… Hard Times. But when Lesnar shows up tonight, it won’t be hard times for Rhodes, it will be hard times for Lesnar. Cody with one more warning to Lesnar. He tells everyone to enjoy RAW as the music hits. Cody goes to ringside to hug his mother. Lesnar’s music starts up and he prepares for a fight. There is no Lesnar.

Cody heads to the back but stops when Lesnar’s music starts back up. There is no Lesnar. Cody rushes to the back but it sounds like he’s immediately hit with a steel chair. The chair flies out onto the stage now as Lesnar beats Cody around. Lesnar uses the chair and destroys Cody towards the ring, sending him into the edge of the apron. Lesnar brings Cody over to his family, and stares his mother down before slamming him with a big F5. Lesnar then applies the Kimura Lock on the floor. Lesnar stares Cody’s mother down as others at ringside yell at him.

Fans chant “you suck!” as Lesnar brings Cody into the ring and drops him into the Kimura again. Lesnar lets up and gets back to his feet as fans boo. Lesnar yells at Cody and says challenge accepted, I’ll see you at SummerSlam, bitch. Lesnar exits the ring and heads to the stage, stopping to look over and smirk as Cody’s family as RAW goes to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Brock Lesnar just did to Cody Rhodes. During the commercial, Lesnar came back into the ring and hit Rhodes with one more steel chair shot to keep him down.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Matt Riddle

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle to pyro and a pop. Imperium is out next – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. GUNTHER heads to the ring for this non-title match while Vinci and Kaiser head to the back as they are banned from ringside. We see recent events that led to this match.

The bell rings and they go at it. GUNTHER with a big corner chop. Riddle fights back and they go at it. GUNTHER with a close submission early on. Riddle with a flying Triangle but GUNTHER powers up.

Kaiser and Vinci are shown watching the match backstage. Riddle and GUNTHER end up on the floor but Riddle nails a big kick to the chest. Riddle runs and leaps off the steps but GUNTHER decks him on the way down. GUNTHER scoops Riddle and slams him on the floor as RAW goes to commercial.

Back from the break and they trade more big strikes for a few minutes. More back and forth now. Riddle with a big Exploder and kicks the back. GUNTHER gets up with a huge chop and they keep fighting. GUNTHER levels Riddle and nails a lariat for a close 2 count. GUNTHER is frustrated, and Imperium looks worried as they watch backstage.

Riddle hits Ripcord to send GUNTHER to his knees. Riddle with more big strikes for 2. Riddle goes up top for the Floating Bro but GUNTHER gets his knees up and Riddle lands hard. GUNTHER with the big dropkick and a powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: GUNTHER

– After the match, the music hits as GUNTHER stands tall with the title. GUNTHER exits the ring and stands on the announce table as we go to replays. Fans boo now as GUNTHER takes the mic. He says the boos won’t change the fact that this is the best night of your pathetic lives because you came to see the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all-time. GUNTHER says Riddle is done, GUNTHER is building his legacy. He says Drew McIntyre can try to ride his coat-tails if he wants, but he will fall to The Ring General like everyone else. Fans continue booing as the music hits.

– Jackie Redmond is backstage with Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to discuss tonight’s title defense. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley shows up and dismisses Redmond. Raquel and Rhea have words, then Liv goes to talk about how they’re not afraid of Ripley, but Ripley drops her with a headbutt. Ripley and Rodriguez brawl now as officials try to keep them apart. Ripley kicks Raquel in the knee. A doctor is called to look at the knee now.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Valhalla and The Viking Raiders backstage waiting. We go to the ring and The Judgment Day is out. Ripley says they are stronger than ever. She laughs at the idea they’d ever break up. Ripley goes on about how she is the most dominant woman in WWE. She says Priest and Balor will become world champions, and tomorrow Dominik will become WWE NXT North American Champion.

Dominik goes to speak but the boos drown him out. Priest touts his Money In the Bank briefcase and shows that he and Finn are on the same page. Finn says he will be listening to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins later tonight, but their issues will not be over until the title is around Balor’s waist. Dominik goes to speak again but the boos pick up and now the music hits as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn come to the stage.

Sami polls fans on who paid to hear Dominik speak or who wants to see him get beat up. Priest says they’ve been focusing on singles titles, but he sees a set of titles that will look good in The Judgment Day. Owens has looked to be really annoyed since coming out. Priest challenges them to put the titles on the line. Fans chant “yes!” now. Sami asks Owens to respond. Owens snaps a bit and says he doesn’t care as long as he gets to hit a Stunner on Dominik and kick Priest’s face in. The music hits as fans pop.

– We see what happened earlier with Rhea Ripley attacking Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The champs are in the trainer’s room with Adam Pearce now. The trainer says Raquel is technically cleared but to be safe he’d like to do some scans. Raquel argues and says this is what happened to Liv last time. Pearce ends up agreeing to sanction the match. Raquel stands up and the champs head out as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Alpha Academy warming up backstage.

Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c)

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, hurting from the earlier attack by WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green are already in the ring.

The bell rings and Deville immediately leveled Liv with a big boot. This was a non-stop match with lots of back & forth but Deville and Green took advantage of the earlier attack. At one point Deville kept Rodriguez down in a leg submission for several minutes. It looked like Rodriguez would tap out when Liv finally came back to and broke it up. Liv then ran wild on Green after she tagged in. Liv hit a Codebreaker and ObLivion but Deville made the save with a knee.

Deville ran over at ringside and took out Deville’s knee from behind. Liv worked on Green but Deville decked her, then Green hit the Unpretty-Her for a close 2 count on Liv. Liv fought back and hit a jawbreaker but couldn’t get the pin. They went on until Green hit the Unpretty-Her on Liv, then Deville immediately followed up with a running knee strike for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

– After the match, a shocked Deville and Green take the titles and begin celebrating as the music hits and we go to replays. The new champs now pose on the ramp as the pyro goes off. Liv and Raquel are sitting against the ring on the floor while a medic checks on Rodriguez.

– The announcers go over what happened with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, then confirm their SummerSlam match.

– We see Seth Rollins getting mic’d up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a replay of the title change. Byron Saxton is backstage with Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green now. He says they essentially had a 2-on-1 advantage but Deville doesn’t want to hear about Raquel Rodriguez and her fake injury. Deville goes on about how she and Green have been a top tag team since they got together. Green keeps trying to give her thank-yous to various people, including the worker at the salon. Deville says they are going to run this division and everyone better respect them.

– The announcers show us what happened with Jey Uso on SmackDown. They plug this week’s SmackDown airing on FS1.

– We go backstage to Byron Saxton and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for a sitdown interview. Rollins says he has big plans for his title with SummerSlam right around the corner.

Rollins says the title deserves a marquee match at the biggest party of the summer. He says there’s a short list of challengers… Finn Balor walks in and sits down, dismissing Saxton. Balor wants the match and doesn’t care about the other contenders. He says they both know the line starts and ends with Balor. Balor brings up their issues and tells Rollins to talk with Adam Pearce and get the match made.

Rollins says he understands where Balor is coming from, but Balor needs to stop living in the past because time moves forward. Balor says he’s not living in the past, he’s living in chaos, and that’s where he’s taking the title. Balor says he will do to Rollins what Rollins did to him – hurt him, laugh in his face, take his career and alter it forever. Rollins says the title is more than Balor’s personal vendetta, bigger than both of them, but if Balor just wants to settle the score, they can fight now, they don’t need a match.

Rollins says take your shot or get out of his face. Balor nods and smiles. Cool, they both say. Balor stands up and knocks the chair away. Rollins stays seated and shakes his head. Rollins talks to the producers about finishing up but Balor suddenly runs back in and attacks him. Balor lays Rollins out and tells him to make the match.

Viking Rules Match: Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and the arena is set up for tonight’s Viking Rules match. The dragon head ship bow is next to the ring as the bottom of the ramp, and there are Viking shields, weapons and other items laying around. The music hits and out comes Alpha Academy first – Chad Gable and Otis with Maxxine Dupri. They pose with the dragon head as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil is on commentary. The music hits and out comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla, who is carrying Maxxine’s Letterman jacket.

The bell rings after Otis sends Gable into their opponents to kick off the brawl. This match was back & forth, in & out of the ring, with lots of weapons and the like. Erik slammed Ivar onto Otis at one point. Gable later applied the ankle lock on Erik but it was broken. He went on to hit a cannonball on Ivar for 2.

Gable launched Erik into a shield at one point. The crowd popped big when Alpha Academy did a “get the tables!” as Gable brought a table into the ring. The Vikings fought Alpha Academy off to turn it around, with Ivar hitting a splash into the edge of the boat. Ivar kept control and went for a springboard but Otis met him with a powerslam.

Back from commercial and Erik saved Ivar from Gable. Ivar hit a big top rope moonsault to Otis but Gable broke the pin up just in time, with a moonsault of his own. Gable continued as fans cheered him on, hitting Ivar with a German suplex. More back and forth action for a few minutes. Gable hit the Exploder suplex, then a top rope flying headbutt to Erik but Valhalla broke the pin up. Maxxine runs in to take out Valhalla. Gable and Dupri celebrate now and he tells her to put the Letterman jacket on. Valhalla rushes at her and tackles Maxxine through a leaning table in the corner.

Gable is then sent through a pair of shields. Otis sees this and he’s not happy. Otis runs wild on both opponents now, launching them around and slamming them as fans pop. Otis hits the Caterpillar on Ivar. Otis goes up top for a splash but Valhalla decks him with a club. The Vikings then grab Otis from the turnbuckles and drive him into the mat with Ragnarok for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Vikings stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Valhalla, Erik and Ivar pose on the ship now.

– We see how Bronson Reed helped The Miz win a No DQ match over Tommaso Ciampa last week. Reed will face Shinsuke Nakamura tonight.

Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki Cross

We go back to the ring and out comes Shayna Baszler. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Nikki Cross running to the ring. The bell hits and they go at it.

Cross unloads with forearms but then misses a corner splash. Baszler takes advantage and attacks, then applies the Kirifuda Clutch for the quick win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Ronda Rousey appears up in a VIP box and she has a mic. Fans begin booing her. Rousey goes on about how Baszler said she waltzed through the back door to WWE. She goes on about some of her accomplishments, and says she was thrown to the wolves. Rousey says she’s the greatest fighter there is, while Baszler is just a knock-off of her. Baszler talks some trash back and calls Rousey to the ring for a fight as fans cheer. Rousey refuses, so Baszler goes into the crowd but she’s stopped by security. Rousey says she will do something for Baszler that Baszler could never do herself – get her booked on SummerSlam. Rousey says she will see Baszler in the Motor City, bitch.

– We see what happened last week with Logan Paul and Ricochet. Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ricochet now. Ricochet talks some trash and says Paul is a joke. He challenges Paul to come to next week’s RAW to meet him in the ring. Ricochet says he will hit Paul where is hurts – his ego.

– Becky Lynch is walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz is in the ring for another must see episode of MizTV. He declares that he is back. Miz brags about beating Tommaso Ciampa last week, then goes on about how big of a star he is, and how he’s been golfing with celebrities, including Pat McAfee, who he insults.

Miz says unlike him, tonight’s guest is on a downward spiral. He introduces Becky Lynch and out she comes to a pop. Miz brings up Lynch’s recent losses and asks if she’s lost a step. Lynch snaps. She tosses furniture and holds Miz against the ropes. Lynch says she’s lost a lot this past year and been through a lot, but she has not lost a step. Lynch says she knows how this stupid show works, that there are other guests to be brought out, so Miz better bring them out before he loses his tiny testicles.

Miz says Lynch spoiled the show and her actions were a bit much, but here comes Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Lynch demands a rematch. Stratus says no because she’s already won, and so has Stark. Stratus goes on and says actually they are done with Lynch, she and Stark are moving on.

The two sides have more words on the mic. Stratus agrees to a match with Lynch but first Lynch has to beat Stark. Lynch says done. Stratus says when Stark defeats Lynch, Lynch must get on her knees and thank Trish. Lynch says done. The third stipulation is… when Lynch loses, she must get “Thank You Trish!” tattooed across her chest. Lynch agrees without hesitating, done. Lynch ends up tossing her mic. Stratus and Stark do the same as they attack Lynch. Lynch fights them off and pulls the protective mask off Trish’s face, then decks her in the face. Lynch keeps fighting and headbutts Stark with the mask on. Lynch stands tall to a pop.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Bronson Reed. The bell hits and they go at it. This went back & forth until Nakamura gained momentum with strikes, mainly kicks. Nakamura missed a knee drop on the apron and went to the floor. Reed nailed a shoulder block off the apron, then a big splash on the floor.

Nakamura stunned Reed with a kick after the commercial, told him to bring it, then unloaded with kicks and punches. The back & forth continued for a few minutes until Reed blocked a Kinshasa attempt with a big crossbody.

Tommaso Ciampa suddenly attacked Reed as the referee called for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Ciampa nailed a big knee to send Reed to the floor. Fans booed the match result. Nakamura is not happy with what happened. Ciampa tries to explain himself and they have a few words until Nakamura drops Ciampa with a kick in the middle of the ring. Nakamura yells down at Ciampa and walks off as his music hits.

– We see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens backstage getting ready for the main event.

– Back from the break and Byron Saxton stops Shinsuke Nakamura backstage to ask him about what just happened. Nakamura says he’s tired of everyone getting involved in his business. Saxton presses him on what happened in the ring. Nakamura repeats what he just said but this time he yells it, then walks off.

– The announcers say Logan Paul has tweeted a response to Ricochet, and he will be at RAW next week to face off in the ring.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match: Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first are Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Judgment Day – Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio with Finn Balor and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. We get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin.

The bell hits and the match begins but WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins comes rushing through the ring from out of nowhere, hitting a suicide dive on Balor at ringside. They get up and start brawling to the back. Lots of back & forth to start. At one point the champs double teamed Dominik. Owens then hit another splash on Dominik, taunting Priest. Priest tried running in but the referee held him back.

Priest eventually came in and mounted offense on Sami. Dominik tagged in for the double team. Sami ended up following Dominik to the floor, then tossing him into the announce table. Sami had words with Rhea, but then turned into a baseball slide from Dominik. Priest tagged in and chokeslammed Sami into the edge of the apron for the commercial break.

The back & forth action and close pin attempts continued. At one point Dominik got huge heat as he planned to hit 619 on Sami but it was blocked. The finish saw Owens cannonball Priest off the apron to the floor, then Sami dove out onto Dominik. Ripley ran over and launched Owens into the steel ring steps while the referee wasn’t looking. Priest hung Sami up on the top rope throat-first, then Dominik rolled him up for 2. Ripley jumped up on the apron to argue with the referee but Liv Morgan ran down and pulled her off, then worked her over. Ripley fought back and they went into the barrier. Liv then tackled Ripley over into the timekeeper’s area. A distracted Dominik turned into the Exploder from Sami. Sami went for a Helluva Kick on Dominik but Priest rushed in and grabbed Sami for a chokeslam. Owens then rushed in and made the save with a Stunner to Priest. Sami then hit the Helluva Kick on Dominik for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

– After the match, Owens and Zayn took the titles and celebrated as the music hit and we go to replays. The Judgment Day regroups as Owens and Zayn embrace in the ring. RAW goes off the air with Owens and Zayn celebrating.

——————————————————–

