* Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes look to set a stipulation for SummerSlam match

* Shinsuke Nakamura “gets back to form,” which could go with the earlier report

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez “starts moving toward SummerSlam”

* Alpha Academy continues to shine

* The Judgment Day has “some issues”

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch set their SummerSlam match up

