Trish Stratus has had one of the most decorated WWE careers of any star in history, but there is something that she has never done that she now has her eye on.

The Hall of Famer spoke with TVA Sports about potentially wrestling a cage match before she retires from wrestling for good. Stratus tells the publication that she is even willing to work a Hell in a Cell or Elimination Chamber matchup to check that box off her list.

I never had a cage match! It doesn’t matter the type of cage. The one without a roof, a Hell in a Cell, or an Elimination Chamber. There were so many things we weren’t allowed to do back then. I remember I was hit with a chair once and everyone was freaking out. I was like, god, can you just hit me with a chair! So now I want a cage!

Stratus is rumored to be facing Becky Lynch SummerSlam next month. You can check out the full list of planned matches by clicking here.