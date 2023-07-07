WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title at SummerSlam.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez is currently booked to be Ripley’s challenger at SummerSlam. The match has been teased on WWE TV as of late.

This week’s RAW saw Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville become the new #1 contenders to Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, but that title match is expected to take place before SummerSlam. It remains to be seen if Rodriguez will go into SummerSlam as a champion.

Ripley and Rodriguez have worked numerous singles and multi-woman matches since 2017, as opponents and partners, including a November 29, 2018 WWE NXT live event match in Ocala, Florida that saw Ripley retain her NXT UK Women’s Title. This will be their third TV singles bout – Ripley defeated Rodriguez at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 28, 2020, then Rodriguez won a Last Woman Standing match over Ripley at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 6, 2021.

Ripley won the strap from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 Night One on April 1 and has retained in just 3 TV matches since then – over Zelina Vega at Backlash, over Natalya at Night of Champions, and over Natalya again on this week’s RAW. You can click here for backstage news from Monday’s match.

Below is the updated list of planned matches for the 36th SummerSlam, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

* Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

* Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar (possible stipulation match)

* Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley to defend against current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to defend against Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka to defend in a Triple Threat against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to defend against Jey Uso

