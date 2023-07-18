Zachary Wentz gives massive praise to the Grizzle Young Veterans, also known as the Dyad in NXT.

Wentz spoke about the former NXT U.K. tag team champions during a recent interview with PW Mania, where he named the duo (Zack Gibson & James Drake) as his current favorite tag team, one that he learned a lot from when he was in NXT.

G.Y.V., absolutely bar none. GYV’s my favorite tag team. They are the lads, they’re the boys. They’re absolutely incredible or what are they called now? The Dyad? The Dyad, those guys are top notch. Literally one of the best tag teams ever and those guys’ minds for everything. I know I’ve said that a lot but just how they put together tag team wrestling is truly an art form and I learned so much from them and so, those guys. Also, Legado Del Fantasma. Those guys, beautiful.

Wentz later addresses G.Y.V. requesting their release from WWE earlier this year, a request that has yet to be granted. He adds that if they do leave that IMPACT should scoop them up immediately.

If they (The Dyad) decided to leave (WWE) and IMPACT can get them, please get them. Please. Please, please, please, please, please. I want to be in the ring with them again because you know, it is a new dynamic of The Rascalz. You know, myself and Wes (Lee) or Dez, whatever you wanna call him, we wrestled them and now I wanna wrestle them with Trey (Miguel) because yes, we are The Rascalz but there are still small components of who we are as this combination that could match with them in a different light and make more magic.

