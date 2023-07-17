Zachary Wentz has a list of dream opponents he’d like to face before he hangs them up.

The IMPACT star, who returned to the promotion last month, spoke on this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania. The Rascalz member states that he’s always wanted to wrestle the Hardys in tag team action as they have been on his list his entire life.

I want The Hardys, absolutely. That’s one I’ve wanted my whole life because that’s the team that I grew up loving. That was it for me.

As for singles matches, Wentz has his eyes set on top NJPW superstar Will Ospreay and top WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

And then singles wise man, that’s a hard one. I’ve never had a singles match with Osprey. I’d like one with him. I’ve never had a singles match with Lio. I would like one with him. I would really, really, really like to work with Seth Rollins in a singles match just because I was always a huge fan of him. His style is just phenomenal. He’s phenomenal. So yeah, I could keep naming off names, but we ain’t got time.

The Rascalz interfered in this past Saturday’s IMPACT tag team title match at Slammiversary, which led to Subculture becoming the company’s new champions. You can read about that here.