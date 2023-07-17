Odyssey Jones could be making his official WWE RAW debut in the near future, perhaps as soon as tonight’s show in Atlanta.

Jones was defeated by Cameron Grimes in a dark match at Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Raleigh, in what was his first bout since a WWE NXT live event in mid-April. Now a new report from PWInsider notes that Jones was brought to Atlanta for tonight’s RAW, and is currently backstage at the State Farm Arena.

It remains to be seen if WWE will debut Jones this week, or if they will save him for after SummerSlam as they often wait to bring talents back after major Premium Live Events.

Jones was drafted from NXT to RAW back in the spring, but he has not been used. As seen below, a vignette for Jones aired during the May 1 Draft RAW, telling fans to “get your popcorn ready” for his RAW debut, but we have not seen him on TV since his loss to Dijak on the April 4 NXT episode. He worked the April 15 non-televised NXT live event in Gainesville, FL, teaming with Quincy Elliott for a loss to Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, but has not wrestled since then. Jones debuted with NXT in November 2019 and did not get much TV time on that brand, but he did work several SmackDown dark matches, WWE Main Event matches, and WWE 205 Live bouts while on the NXT roster. His last Main Event match was a loss to Dexter Lumis on the March 30 episode.

