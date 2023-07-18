More good news for Steve Maclin.

The former IMPACT World Champion tore his groin a few weeks ago and has been out of action ever since, which included him missing this past Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event. Fortunately, a report surfaced over the weekend stating that Maclin would not need surgery, but that his timetable to return was still unknown.

In an update from PW Insider, it appears that Maclin is doing much better than anticipated. The report states that he “continues to be monitored and the hope is he’ll be cleared to return much sooner than initially expected.”

Maclin was set to team with Bully Ray in a match against Scott D’Amore and a mystery man that turned out to be a returning Eric Young. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his condition. Stay tuned.