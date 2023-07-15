IMPACT star Steve Maclin was pulled from this evening’s Slammiversary pay-per-view due to an undisclosed injury, but now some good news has surfaced for the former world champion.

According to Fightful Select, Maclin’s injury was a groin tear, one that will keep him out of action for an undetermined amount of time. However, the report notes that he will not have to have surgery, which means his timetable to return will not be as long. Maclin was set to tag with Bully Ray against Scott D’Amore and a mystery man at Slammiversary, a match that will be overlooked by hockey legend Darren McCarty. He has since been replaced by Cody Deaner.

The 2023 IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place tonight from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. You can check out the full card here.