Shinsuke Nakamura may be in for a slight gimmick change on the WWE RAW brand.

A new report from Better Wrestling Experience indicates that Nakamura will be “edgier” moving forward. It looks like we will see Nakamura take on this “edgier” attitude beginning with tonight’s RAW in Atlanta.

Nakamura was drafted to the red brand this past spring in the 2023 WWE Draft. He has had 8 matches on RAW TV (not including Money In the Bank) since the new rosters went into effect, and only 3 of those were wins, with 1 coming via DQ. Nakamura’s last match was a loss to Damian Priest on the July 3 RAW.

WWE has not announced Nakamura for a match or segment on tonight’s RAW as of this writing.

