Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 310,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 15.76% from the previous week’s taped 100th episode, which drew 368,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 16.66% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.10 key demo rating represents 125,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 20.38% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented.

Rampage drew the seventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with four other episodes. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 15.76% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 16.66% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 28.73% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 28.57% from the previous year. The 2022 show was the taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, Taya Valkyrie vs. Izzy McQueen, Lance Archer vs. Trent Beretta, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mentallo, plus Willow Nightingale vs. ROH World Women’s Champion Athena to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 25 Episode: 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

March 31 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 7 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

April 14 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 22 Episode: 371,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

April 28 Episode: 298,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 5 Episode: 294,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 13 Episode: 284,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday 6:30pm episode)

May 19 Episode: 293,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 26 Episode: 436,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 2 Episode: 357,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight Night post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 9 Episode: 291,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 16 Episode: 423,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 23 Episode: 391,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 30 Episode: 450,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 7 Episode: 368,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 100th episode)

July 14 Episode: 310,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 21 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

