AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, recently appeared on the Swerve City podcast to discuss a wide range of topics surrounding the pro wrestling industry. During their chat, Nick Jackson addresses the Bucks’ hit Youtube series Being The Elite and how he’s tried to end it on multiple occasions.

Nick: At this point, I’ve tried to end it (Being The Elite) so many times (he laughed). I get burned out. Just coming up with ideas every week is tough for it. The fans like it. Matt: I think the fact that we can go back one day and watch these with our kids and be like, daddy, what were you doing around this (time)? I’m like, let me show ya. Just don’t watch episodes one through 100 where an entire storyline is about a penis. Let’s watch this stuff where we’re just traveling. Some of this stuff is very inappropriate.

The brothers weren’t always on top of the wrestling atmosphere. They reflect on times they financially, with Matt Jackson revealing he was on food stamps for quite some time. They add that a lot of wrestlers are entitled now because they have more places to work then ever before.

Matt: It was tough and we all love to romanticize. I remember being 23, freshly married and I remember looking out — I’d make coffee every morning. I’d look out and see if they took my truck. Is my truck still here? Truck still here? Okay, good. I remember being on food stamps, I remember all that. So it’s like, yeah, I like to look back now because I overcame those days but those days were brutal, and at least it gave me perspective and I would never have done anything differently now that I feel like I have made it. I’m glad I struggled, I glad I had to go through that because now, I appreciate what I have, you know what I mean? And if that’s one thing I could teach the younger guys, like we were talking about earlier… Nick: The value of a dollar is so important. Matt: And appreciate, be grateful for what we have. Nick: There’s a lot of entitled wrestlers that have came up nowadays and I think we’re part of the blame because we’ve made it easy for people to sign contracts because we helped create an entire company. Matt: A lot of times as a father I go, I want things to be better for my kids. Not to say that we had things bad but I’m like, I want them to even have a better childhood than I did and it’s the same thing for wrestlers, right? Hey, if they don’t have to struggle as bad as I did, great. But there’s also a part of you that goes, but you don’t know what you’re missing.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Bucks spoke about their recent Blood & Guts matchup against the Blackpool Combat Club and how they were cut for time. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)