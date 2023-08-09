Diamond Dallas Page gives his thoughts on AEW World Champion, MJF.

The Master of the Diamond Cutter spoke about the Salt of the Earth during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he shared how nice the champ actually is in real life, a trait he probably doesn’t want too many to know about.

Well, you know, it’s so hard when you’re trying to come up and you’re trying to get noticed. I mean, wrestling is the world of look at me, let me push your buttons. You know, like, I’m personally no MJF, he will be p*ssed off at me for saying this, he’s the nicest. He’s the nicest guy, he really is, to me. But to everybody out in the open, he’s an asshole. And it’s not him being an asshole, it’s him living the gimmick. He could turn babyface in an instant and he would be over even bigger, I think. But as a heel, oh my God.

Later in the interview, DDP told a story about a younger MJF charging insane prices for photos and autographs and still got fans to pay it.

He’s never out of character. My buddy and I, we love to listen to him. So We’re waiting in line [for autographs]. He’s charging more than anyone. I don’t know if it’s a particular moment. But I remember, there was a point of charging for autographs, and MJF when he was nobody put himself at like $150. And they paid it! [MJF said] I don’t give a f*ck if you come here and want my autograph or not. I’m better than you and you know it. I mean, that was one of the great, that’s a great tagline. And I put the kid over because I love him. But he says you have to appreciate MJF’s commitment to being MJF. My buddy and I finally get up to the front. And we say, bro, we love your sh*t. Now my buddy’s drinking a coffee at the time. MJF grabbed his cup, took it, spit in it, gave it back to my buddy and said so what the f*ck do two want? I mean what a roar., you know, but that’s him, he’s committed to the character. So oh my God. I could talk about MJF for hours.

