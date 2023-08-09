Logan Paul beat Ricochet in the opening match of this year’s WWE SummerSlam PLE from Detroit.

WWE brought in Ricochet’s fiance Samthana Irvin, who is a WWE ring announcer, into the storyline.

“That SummerSlam was fun. I was really tired in there. I was exhausted for some reason and especially trying to focus on the match and perform while I’m tired and also knowing the weight of the night ahead, because that wasn’t even the most exciting part of the night for me, you know? We got a f*cking flight to Dallas to get to. I literally exited the ring, still sweating, huffing and puffing, into the S.U.V., onto the jet to Dallas, made it with time to spare. It was a night to remember dude.

I think we (Paul & Ricochet) got the most viewed social clip as well. Well not ‘we’. I was in it. Samantha Irvin, the ring announcer, who was my opponent’s fiancée, I was kind of taunting her. Beforehand, I was like, ‘You’re gonna be saying Logan Paul’s the winner after I beat your man’ and there’s a video of her announcing me winning the match after. ‘And your winner is Logan Paul’ and she has just a look of torture and sadness, despair on her face but is still delivering the energy of a ring announcer and I think that clip got like 30 million-plus views or so. People really responded to our match and Ricochet is so good. The guy’s so good. He made it easy to look good and it was a fun match, and I’m interested to see how this conversation continues and my WWE career story arch happens with this boxing weaving in, you know? Because I wanna hop back and forth. I don’t know if it’s ever been done.”