WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently sat down for an interview with Inside The Ropes to discuss his career and experiences in the wrestling industry. The interview covered a range of topics, including Page’s impressions of Triple H when he was just starting out, and his thoughts on The Game’s eventual ascent to power within WWE.

To begin, the Master of the Diamond Cutter recalled a visit to a strip club with Terry Taylor and Triple H earlier in their careers. It was on this night that Page recognized Triple H’s work ethic.

“Me and Terry Taylor and Triple H went to a strip joint. [Triple H] had gone to the bathroom and I’ll never forget it, Terry looked at me and said, ‘I like that kid. He’s got your work ethic.’ and I said, ‘Yeah, at his age.’ I was 36. He was 22.”

According to Page, he knew that the former 14-time world champion would be a major player someday.

“I was just waiting for when it happened and he actually got control.”

Later in the interview Page gave his thoughts about top WWE superstar Sami Zayn, and his incredible storyline with The Bloodline.

“The stuff with Sami [Zayn]…very reminiscent of what I did with the NWO.” He later says that the current reiging tag champion “can work his ass off, can talk his ass off, and the people care. Like, they really care about him.”

Page’s full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)