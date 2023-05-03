Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale

Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royal (Lucha Bros & El Hijo del Vikingo) vs. Butcher & Blade & Kip Sabian vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Dark Order vs. QTV vs. Varsity Athletes

Adam Cole, Bandido, Orange Cassidy, & Roderick Strong vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin & Jungle Boy

AEW Dynamite 5/3/23

Live from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary and the matches are a happenin’!

Match #1. Orange Cassidy, Bandido, Roderick Strong, & Adam Cole vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

There was a lot made about the “lack” of fan response to Roderick Strong last week, but the chants of “Roddy! Roddy! Roddy!” were ringing out here. Jericho is wearing the Britt Baker black eye shirt as he joins commentary and the rest of the JAS participate in the match. Strong and Garcia to start. Strong brings some heavy strikes before tagging Cole who pounds on Garcia in the corner. Garcia tags Parker but he walks into a pump kick and Bandido tags himself in but it turns into a four-on-four hockey line brawl pretty quickly. Cole posts Parker on the outside as Hager pounds on Cassidy inside the ring. Satellite DDT by Cassidy to Hager, who rolls outside. Cassidy follows with a suicide dive but Hager catches him and Garcia hits a knee to his back. Top con hilo by Bandido takes out Garcia and Menard. Cole spots Jericho on commentary and makes his way up but Parker cuts him off. Back inside the ring Bandido hits a big double vertical suplex on Menard and Parker. Cassidy and Hager get the tag now, as Hager cuts him off and grounds him as we go into PIP. Frequent tags from the JAS now as Cassidy is in trouble. Garcia tags himself in and does the worst dance I’ve ever seen in my life. Cassidy sidesteps a charging Menard and comes back with the Stundog Millionaire before tagging Strong. Uranage backbreaker to Menard. Back suplex to Parker. Huge chops to Hager as Strong follows with an enziguiri and an Olympic Slam for two. Big boot by Garcia out of nowhere but Cassidy gets the tag and walks into the Dragonslayer by Garcia! Superkick by Cole to Garcia! Running knee by Strong to Parker! Leg lariat by Menard! One handed military press by Bandido to Menard. Mat return by Hager but the Orange Punch by Cassidy connects. Beach Break to Garcia for two! Garcia responds with some chops to Cassidy but Cassidy responds with Orange strikes. Garcia gets pulled out of the ring by Hager to safety, but Cassidy and Bandido hit stereo dives on the outside. Enziguri by Strong to Parker and a rising knee. Cole lowers the boom and this one is over!

Winners: Orange Cassidy, Bandido, Adam Cole, & Roderick Strong

Rating: ***. Super fun opener. Everyone got their s in and the crowd was on their feet for the whole thing. Roderick got a lot in this match and that should go a long way.

Post-match, Cole sprints to the announce desk and takes out Jericho as security pulls them apart.

Coming back from break, security is working on ejecting both Cole and Jericho, but here’s Britt to slap Jericho in the face and call him “bitch Jericho”.

Blackpool Combat Club is here and Danielson hopes there are wrestlers in the future that are better than he is, because the BCC wants to push people and make them better. Danielson quotes Bret Hart as Moxley says they’re all blades that sharpen each other.

Match #2. Willow Nightingale vs. Saraya w/ Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

Shoulder tackle by Willow to start. Willow heads up to the middle rope and comes off with a missile dropkick. Chops in the corner by Willow and a big clothesline. Storm grabs the boot of Willow as Ruby distracts the referee, allowing Saraya to hit a big boot to the face on the apron. Saraya in control throughout the PIP, putting the boots to Willow in the corner. Willow catches a charging Saraya with a big spinebuster. Two count. Nightcap by Saraya gets a two. Willow able to regain position with a Death Valley Driver for two. Ruby gets on the rope and Willow pulls her in the ring before delivering THE POUNCE. Willow turns around into the Nightcap and this one is over.

Winner: Saraya

Rating: *3/4. This one felt a bit… off. Saraya doesn’t have a lot of matches under her belt so I’ll chalk it up to that, but it just never clicked .

Shida makes the save but wait… SHIDA IS AN OUTCAST. Storm, Saraya, and Storm hold Willow for Saraya but Hayter and Britt are here and attack from behind, and Shida attacks The Outcasts with the kendo stick! Double swerve. Baker, Hayter, and Shida celebrate together as they spray paint The Outcasts.

The House of Black throw the Trios Championships down and say that they are tainted. The House of Black have created Open House Rules. Any three competitors. No rope breaks. 20 second count out rules. DQ or no-DQ is up to the challenger. Alright then.

Match #3. Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royal

Seems like all of the teams will be down at ringside and will be in the ring at one time. The bell has rung and nobody is in the ring, and now everyone fights on the outside before meeting back in the center of the ring. Got it. All three members of the team have to be eliminated for the team to lose. Ari Daivari of the Varsity Athletes is gone. Solo & QT dump Evil Uno. Vikingo eliminates Woods with a hurricanrana. QT sends Reynolds to the floor. Lucha Brothers eliminate both QT & Solo. Hobbs eats a double superkick to the face but eats it and eliminates both Lucha Brothers. Vikingo now hits a corkscrew kick to Hobbs and a suicide dive to QT on the outside. Hobbs military presses Vikingo to the floor and all three Lucha Brothers are out. Silver hits a big German on Butcher but Blade tosses him out and all of a sudden we’re down to The Acclaimed vs. Butcher, Blade, & Kip Sabian. Hard cross body by Butcher to Daddy Ass and the triple team sends Caster to the floor. Bowers pairs off with Blade and hits a superkick before throwing him out. Bowens superkicks everyone and a pair of stereo Fameassers allow Bowens and Daddy Ass to get the double eliminations.

Winners: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Rating: NR.

Sammy Guevara is here with Renee. MJF says last week was his fault, his back flared and he needed the entire car to himself. They make up and hug.

Kenny Omega and Don Callis are here. Callis says he thinks about Moxley every single day, after 23 stitches and a skull fracture. Moxley is a sick, twisted, narcissistic, sociopath. Omega says there’s no planet in the universe where Moxley can touch him. New level of violence will take place next week inside the cage.

Match #4. AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. ?

Gorilla press into a spinebuster by Wardlow. Wardlow points the glock at this fella and hits a big lariat. Powerbomb symphony.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

Rating: NR

Wardlow wants the mic and says he’s not done yet, he hasn’t broken a sweat. Wardlow says Christian wants to cut the line so Wardlow calls out Luchasaurus to do it right now. Christian says the title shot doesn’t belong to Luchasaurus, it belongs to Christian.

An unbelievable video package is shown of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh at the Briscoe Chicken Farm. Satnam and Sonjay in overalls is worth the watch alone. Hilarious.

Match #5. Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

Jay White comes out with Juice, but heads to the back to let him handle business by himself. The fight quickly spills to the outside where Juice sends Starks into the guard rail and gouges the eyes. Back body drop by Starks on the floor. Juice sends Starks into the steel steps shoulder-first. Juice grabs a handful of hair but Starks picks Juice up in a body slam position and walks up the steel steps before body slamming Juice to the floor with a huge thud! Starks breaks the count and rolls back outside, but Juice grabs the trunks and pulls Starks into the post. Hammer throw by Juice and a big clothesline in the corner. Right hands by Juice but Juice misses a big left and Starks follows up with a diving clothesline. Huge back body drop by Starks and a diving back elbow in the corner. Tornado DDT by Starks for two. Exploder by Starks who comes off the top with a big splash but Juice gets the knees up. Cannonball in the corner by Juice. Juice with a hurricanrana off the top now and a big lariat gets a two count. Starks reverses a Juice is Loose for a roll up for two. Starks ducks under a side kick and lands a big spear! RoShamBo by Starks gets the win.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Rating: **3/4. Fine match here and it’s nice to see Starks finally getting a clean win.

Jay White gets the jump on Starks post-match before Starks fires back, but Juice saves White.

Jungle Boy and Darby Allin are warming up in the back. MJF sneaks in the locker room after Darby leaves in an attempt to broker a deal, but gets slapped in the face by Jungle Boy instead.

Match #6. Sammy Guevara & MJF vs. Darby Allin & Jungle Boy

Reminder if Sammy and MJF lose, then the singes match for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing becomes a Four Pillars Four-way. Jungle Boy starts with a step-up arm drag and a dropkick to Guevara. Darby and MJF are legal now. HEADLOCK takeover by MJF. Make that two. Darby responds with one of his own and a cradle for a quick two. MJF retreats to Sammy in the corner. Darby hits the ropes and Sammy delivers a knee in the back, allowing MJF to elbow him in the back of the head. MJF throws the scarf in the ring and Sammy chokes Darby with it, as Jungle Boy gets involved. Referee tends to Jungle Boy as Darby reverses and chokes Sammy with it, before using it to hit an over the top stunner to MJF. Sammy cuts Darby down and focuses the attack on the head and neck, as MJF gives Sammy a mic but we’re in PIP and there is no audio. MJF gets the tag but Sammy chokes Darby behind the referee’s back. Quick tags keep Darby in the corner as Sammy locks in an abdominal stretch. MJF adds some leverage from the outside but gets booted off the apron by Darby. Jungle Boy with a diving cross body to both Sammy and MJF after a tag. Rebound lariat by Jungle Boy to both men. Suicide dive to MJF by Jungle Boy. One for Sammy. One for MJF. One more for Sammy. Over the top dive to MJF. Sammy escapes a dive from Jungle Boy but Darby catches him with a suicide dive on the other side. Tiger Driver by Jungle Boy gets a long two count. Jungle Boy goes up top but MJF grabs the boot, allowing Sammy to catch him and deliver an avalanche Spanish Fly. Two count. Rocket launcer senton by MJF and Sammy that misses as Darby gets the hot tag. Palm strikes to Sammy and a running Code Red. The same to MJF but MJF counters the Code Red into a huge powerbomb. Back spulex to Darby but Jungle Boy gets the blind tag. Snare Trap to MJF! Sammy makes the save with a double stomp. MJF and Sammy tease a double dive but MJF bails on it as Sammy takes out both men. Sammy rolls Jungle Boy in to MJF as MJF hammerlocks the arm and hits a snap brainbuster! One, two, no! Senton by Sammy as MJF tries to steal the pin but gets two. Sammy isn’t happy but MJF says “trying to win, dude.” Powerbomb on the knee by MJF as Sammy makes the tag and the cover. Uh oh. MJF slaps Sammy in the face! Sammy superkicks MJF! Roll up by Jungle Boy gets two. Superkick and a northern lariat by Jungle Boy but Darby makes the blind tag and comes off the top with a coffin drop for the win!

Winners: Darby Allin & Jungle Boy

Rating: ***1/2. Storytelling here down the stretch was great, and as expected, the physicality was as well.

It’s official, it’s a Four Pillars Four Way for the AEW World Championship!

Final Thoughts: A slightly above average, albeit consistent episode of Dynamite tonight. Nothing on the show was bad, but nothing was great, either. The Shida double turn felt a little bit forced, but having Shida back in AEW in any capacity is a good thing. The JAS vs. Cole and company stuff was great and the highlight of the show for me, and everything else was just there, but not in a bad way… if that makes sense? 6.5/10.