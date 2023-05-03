Will Washington is All Elite.

The longtime reporter and former host of the Grapsody podcast joins AEW as their new Wrestling Administration Coordinator. AEW President Tony Khan broke the news today with a post on Twitter, adding that Washington will be working in many areas for the company.

“He’s the new AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator, working in many areas of wrestling: live events, social media, creative, PR, he has a great wrestling mind, he’s here backstage TONIGHT at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS, and it’s official, @WilliamRBR is All Elite!”

He's the new AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator,

working in many areas of wrestling: live events, social media, creative, PR,

he has a great wrestling mind,

he's here backstage TONIGHT at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS, and it's official, @WilliamRBR is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/QTXIx1qroU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 3, 2023

The news was broken shortly before this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Follow our coverage of the show here.