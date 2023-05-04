The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart) has initiated the “Open House” challenge.

The current reigning AEW Trios Champions cut a promo on this evening’s episode of Dynamite explaining the rules of the “Open House,” which allows any three competitors to challenge the group for the titles whenever they want. However, matchups will be contested under certain rules that the group will enforce. Those can be seen below.

-20 second countouts

-No rope breaks on submissions

-DQ is enforced but the option to make it No DQ is always on the table

House of Black have been the AEW Trios Champions since they dethroned The Elite at the Revolution pay-per-view.