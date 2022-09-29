WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jake Roberts spoke about the autobiography he is working on in the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast, where The Snake revealed the book’s length, and how he’s been using one of Conrad Thompson’s guys to help him with research. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he plans on finishing his autobiography within the next month:

“In fact, I sniped one of your guys. He’s done a bunch of research for me. I paid him well and got me the information I needed, so I can tell you that I’m going to be finishing that book within the next month.”

On the book’s length:

“I’m doing it all on my own. I’m paying my way the whole way through. I’ll buy as many books as I can and then when I sell them off, I’ll buy some more, but I’m not going to give my book away. We’re looking at about 600 pages, 700 pages.”

