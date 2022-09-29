The first-ever Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match has been announced for WWE Extreme Rules.

The match will see The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) take on Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci).

The Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match will be “an absolute free-for-all brawl with numerous weapons at every turn that guarantee a display of all-out mayhem.”

This match will take place just one day after Sheamus vs. Gunther for the title on the October 7 WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere, in their rematch from WWE Clash at The Castle. The two factions began feuding at Clash at The Castle earlier this month when Imperium reunited, and then Imperium won a six-man tag team match on the September 9 SmackDown. Butch and Holland would go on to defeat Vinci and Kaiser, along with Hit Row and The New Day, on the September 16 SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, but they failed to capture the straps last Friday night.

Imperium and The Brawling Brutes have also worked recent non-televised live events against each other. The Brawling Brutes on on September 10 in Spokane, but Imperium won the next night in Wenatchee. The Brawling Brutes then picked up two wins this past weekend in Stockton and Fresno.

The first-ever Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook singles match took place on the June 29 SmackDown and saw Drew McIntyre defeat Sheamus.

The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Rousey vs. Below is the current card, along with related shots from RAW:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

