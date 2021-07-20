Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently spoke with his longtime friend and fellow legend Diamond Dallas Page about all things pro-wrestling, where the Hall of Famer revealed to DDP that he signed a two-year extension with All Elite Wrestling stemming from his first appearance back at the beginning of 2020. Highlights from their talk can be found below.

Says he signed a two year extension with AEW:

To go out into the ring after 22 years of being out of it and slam that promo down Cody [Rhodes’] throat. I remember looking in his eyes and he’s like, ‘Where am I?’ Toss the mic over my back and he catches it and he’s like, ‘What the hell did that mean?’ And to feel the love of all those people man because it was loud. It was loud and it let me know how much they loved me and it inspired me to stay with AEW and thanks to Tony Khan, when I originally signed with them, it was for a ten week deal. At eight weeks, guy comes along with some papers, ‘You need to sign these.’ I’m like, ‘What for?’ ‘Well it’s your contract.’ ‘Dude, I’ve only got two weeks left.’ ‘No, you got another year.’ ‘What?’ And then just a few weeks ago, I buzzed Tony, I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got four weeks left. What do you want me to do? I need a notice so I can start setting up my stuff’ and he says, ‘We need to sign another piece of paper’ and I signed again and then after I signed it, I found out that it wasn’t for a year, it was for more than a year. It was for two years. He’s such a wonderful man and he gave me my love for wrestling back. It’s great to be a part of it so for me, I’ve taken on that job — not a job, a pleasure, to keep my eyes open and see people that are struggling and go to them and try to help them.

Says he’s interested in doing commentary for the promotion:

I’ve always heard that I was pretty good on the mic and once I started doing little bits — only time I did it was when Lance [Archer] was in the ring. Well Lance, that jerk, he won’t go more than three minutes. He kills somebody by then. So I didn’t get much time but the feedback I was getting from production and from people in the back was unbelievable so, I’ve set my sets a little higher for position at AEW when I’m through doing the Lance Archer thing. A year or two from now, if maybe J.R. doesn’t want to do it as often, I can be there. I can be the guy they hand it off to. I can be the guy when J.R., he wants to go to a football game, ‘Well Jake can take it this time.’

Why he thinks the newer talents won’t approach him for advice:

He’s [Lance Archer] an animal man. I may give him a few things to do and we’re having a blast man and I’ve been able to help him with his interview work and it gives me great pleasure. Helping guys is why I’m there. The only thing that frustrates me is that I — the persona intimidates so many people, they won’t ask. They won’t ask man.

