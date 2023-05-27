Jake Roberts questions why AEW wouldn’t push one of their most physically imposing stars as a world champion.

The WWE Hall of Famer was speaking about Lance Archer, a man he has managed ever since the Murderhawk Monster debuted for AEW back in 2020. During the latest edition of Roberts’ Snake Pit podcast he expressed his confusion as to why Tony Khan and company haven’t given Archer a run as champion.

I don’t know why they haven’t jumped on that pony and let him run. It’s just what they’ve got in mind, man. He’s certainly capable of doing anything and everything. No doubt about that. I don’t know. I don’t know if they will. It’s not my place to say.

Archer will be taking on Will Ospreay at NJPW Dominion, with the winner of that match going on to face Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship. However, Archer has been noticeably absent from AEW programming as of late and will not be on this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view card.

Meanwhile, Roberts has shifted to a backstage role in Archer’s absence.

