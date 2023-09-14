On Wednesday, “Wrestlers” premiered on Netflix, with the series highlighting OVW, owned by Al Snow.

During the first episode, there was a scene where Snow and Matt Jones talked about booking James Storm for a show. It was revealed Storm was asking for $600, and they debated if he was worth it as he wouldn’t draw 60 people.

Storm responded to the comments in this post on Twitter:

“Well as wrestlers and fans know not many shows run on a Thursday. Al called and asked me if I would help out and help some of the talent. Travel and hotel paid + filming Netflix and only 2 1/2 hrs from my house, not bad. Plus I don’t really need the money, but if you can make a little, get in some reps, help people and get an ACTORS credit that I got. Win win. I got to help and work with some good friends. Now the other guy doesn’t know a wrist lock from a wrist watch.”

Storm is a former OVW Heavyweight Champion. He will reunite with his America’s Most Wanted partner Chris Harris on Impact 1000.