After making it clear they wanted out of the company months ago, a tag team has cut ties with WWE.

As previously reported, The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) had asked to be let out of their deals with WWE a few months ago. The company refused the request, and The Dyad stayed until their deals ended.

WWE featured them on television in a storyline with the Creed Brothers during that time as part of The Scism group.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Dyad is no longer with the company anymore as their deals expired, and there was no explanation for their departure on this week’s NXT.