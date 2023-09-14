The TKO Group Holdings company has been formed due to the official merger between WWE and the UFC after Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE.

There has been speculation regarding changes that will be implemented in WWE. On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE intends to have cities bid on all of their premium live events, not just the major ones.

WWE has taken bids from cities in recent years for other big events such as Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank in addition to WrestleMania.

Meltzer believes the goal is to increase this strategy starting next year with four or five shows and then slowly ramp up to 12.