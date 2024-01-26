Janel Grant, the former WWE employee who filed the lawsuit against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis claming sexual assault, abuse, and trafficking, has issued a small statement through her legal representative.

The New York Post reports that Grant has been interviewed about the situation by the Crime Fix podcast with Angenette Levy, with the full interview dropping later this evening. The Post adds that her attorney, Ann Callis, released the following statement on Grant’s behalf.

She hopes any doors of secrecy have been blown off their hinges. She hopes those at the company past and present who fear speaking out about harm is a thing of the past. She wishes them all peace.

It’s been a full day for Vince McMahon and WWE amidst the latest allegations. Slim Jim has paused its sponsorship relationship with the company one day ahead of the Royal Rumble event. WWE has since pulled a Vince McMahon merchandise item from its online shop. TKO issued a statement about McMahon that can be read here.