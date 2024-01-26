Mercedes Moné promises that big things are in store in 2024.

The CEO has been the talk of the wrestling town despite not competing since the spring of 2023. That’s when she sustained an injury against Willow Nightingale in match to crown the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion. Mercedes did make a special cameo appearance at AEW All In London, but never got involved in anything physically.

On her social media channels, the former multi-time women’s champion wrote the following:

Get ready for an epic ride because 32 is about to unleash a whirlwind of adventure and fun! I am beyond grateful to have another year to chase my dreams and conquer new heights. I’m ready to rock this year and shake the table like never before!

Several reports surfaced earlier today confirming that despite some chatter, Mercedes will not be appearing in the WWE Royal Rumble matchup. A separate report revealed that AEW is the most likely landing spot, with the idea being that the company will be building up toward a big debut.

Check out her post below.