Anthony Bowens gets nominated.

The AEW star, current Trios Champion and former tag champion is up for the Sports Hero of the Year Award with The Queerty. Bowens revealed the news on his personal X (Twitter) account. He writes, “Hello

@AEW fans, I’ve been nominated for Sports Hero of the year! If you love the bang bang scissor gang, you can cast your for me in the link below!”

Hello @AEW fans, I've been nominated for Sports Hero of the year! If you love the bang bang scissor gang, you can cast your for me in the link below! ✂️ VOTE HERE: https://t.co/odnlp9Ywt9 pic.twitter.com/6wFRT93CP1 — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) January 26, 2024

According to its website, Queerty honors the year’s best in LGBTQ+ media and culture. The awards will be presented at the Queerties Live Event on March 12, 2024. The other nominees for Sports Hero of the Year are Sha’Carri Richardson, Byron Perkins, Issac Humphries, Ali Krieger, Heath Thorpe, Robbie Mason, Daria Kasatkina, Brittney Griner, and Nikki Hultz.

Bowens, along with Max Caster and Daddy Ass, successfully defended the AEW Trios Titles on this past Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.