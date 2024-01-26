Earlier today, a report from WrestleVotes surfaced stating that Slim Jim was considering pulling all of its sponsorships from tomorrow’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event due to the latest allegations made against Vince McMahon. Well now it’s official.

Slim Jim issued the following statement revealing they have affectively paused its business relationship with WWE as they continue to monitor the situation.

Slim Jim values integrity and respect in all of our partnerships. Given the recent disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, at this time we’ve decided to pause our promotional activities with WWE. This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what’s best for our brand.

The lawsuit filed against McMahon yesterday claims he is responsible for sexual abuse, mental abuse, and sex trafficking. TKO has since issued their own response as McMahon continues to be an Executive Chairman for the company. Meanwhile, WWE has pulled a very specific Vince McMahon merchandise item from WWE Shop.

