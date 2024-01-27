– Paul Heyman is ready to drop “GOATed Level Wisdom” on the WWE Universe tonight. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX this evening, “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline took to X to comment on tonight’s show. “On my way to bring GOATed level wisdom to WWE SmackDown, LIVE tonight from Miami, Florida!”

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque responded to a post on X from the Tampa Bay Rays MLB team, thanking them for letting them ‘borrow’ Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. on Saturday night for their annual WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. “Thanks Rays Baseball for letting us borrow Tropicana Field tomorrow … Royal Rumble is going to be a blast.”

– WWE announced “Wild Child” by the Black Keys as the official theme song for this year’s Royal Rumble. Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE Royal Rumble 2024 results coverage.