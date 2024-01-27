TKO Group is taking over Anaheim, CA.

On Friday, the official X account of the Ultimate Fighting Championships, one-half of the TKO Group along with World Wrestling Entertainment, announced big plans for this year’s Presidents Day Weekend holiday.

On Saturday, February 17, UFC 298 will take place in the market, and will be followed up by WWE Monday Night RAW on Monday, February 19.

The TKO Group is hyping this as UFC & WWE Takeover Anaheim.

“UFC and WWE Takeover Anaheim [with] two big events [on] one epic holiday weekend,” read the announcement.