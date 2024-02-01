Ann Callis, the lawyer representing Janel Grant in her case against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, recently appeared on NewsNation to discuss the case and the objectives she hopes to complete. Highlights from the interview are below.

On what happened to Janel Grant:

What happened to her was particularly egregious when it comes to the sexual slavery she endured, the devastating consequences physically and mentally when she was going through this, and still is suffering through this with PTSD. She had suicidal ideation. I was a criminal felony judge for nine years. The worst cases actually went to trial and that is murders and sexual assaults. This is in its own class. This is in its own class of depravity that she had to endure.

Why Janel Grant decided to come forward now:

It was a process. It was an approach with our legal team and also with Janel. It was an arduous, long, systematic drive to get the best complaint that we possibly could. That’s when it fell to file. Also, you mentioned some of the details and abhorant facts. We’re going against the WWE, a multi-billion dollar corporation, who turned a blind eye to what was happening there to Janel. Also, Vince McMahon, a multi-billionaire, and John Laurinaitis, who is a powerful person in his own right. The only weapon we actually had was the true facts that we put in this complaint and the details, to try to even the playing field where she felt so powerless before.

What they hope to accomplish by Janel Grant coming forward:

No more than the regular public about the NDAs that everyone has heard who has followed this story. She has no more knowledge than that. Our hope is, and her hope is, by coming out, by stepping forward, by bringing this complaint and putting her face to this complaint, that other victims of Vince McMahon and the WWE will end up becoming public and she wants to help them find their voice and get justice. She thinks and hopes by doing this, she will.

Says they have heard from others who hope to come forward to attest the WWE’s culture:

My office and my inbox have had a barrage of people wanting to come forward to attest about this culture of corruption and also possible victims. We are just beginning now to wade through all this, but we’re frankly overwhelmed.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)