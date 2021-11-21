Jaxson Ryker was among the several wrestlers to be released from WWE on Thursday.

Ryker took to Twitter to comment on his future. He noted that he’s going back to his previous ring name of Gunner.

“Very excited for the future. Some Indy’s eventually, Ministry opportunities, family. God has a purpose. Romans 8:28. Thank you @wwe for the 5 years of fun. Thank you @wwe universe for the love and memories. Gunner is reborn,” tweeted Ryker.

Ryker had a run in TNA as Gunner and during his time there, he was the TNA Television Champion and TNA World Tag Team Champion with James Storm.