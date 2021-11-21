Jeff Hardy recently had a conversation with Sportbible to promote Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series PPV.

During it, he talked about being embarrassed in storyline by Austin Theory on Raw before he was sent to SmackDown.

“There’s no way to get around it and not look stupid. It’s me helping him out because he’s the future and I’m not,” Jeff Hardy explained. “It’s cool to give them the rub in pro wrestling as they say, and hopefully, it helps in the longer run.”

On a related note, Hardy spoke in a different interview with Metro News about how he feels the new generation is coming in to take out the past.