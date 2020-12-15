Jaxson Ryker made his WWE RAW debut during tonight’s episode on the USA Network.

We noted last week how Ryker returned to WWE TV during a segment with Elias on WWE Main Event. That segment saw Elias talk about surviving the Symphony of Destruction loss to Jeff Hardy, and becoming extraordinary, then having visions about Ryker. The WWE Main Event segment was interrupted by WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and his group of contenders, and ended with Ryker dropping Akira Tozawa with a clothesline. Tonight’s RAW segment was almost a mirror of last week’s Main Event segment.

Elias opened tonight’s segment and talked about how he had visions for his purpose following the recent loss to Hardy, and visions for Ryker. Elias referred to Ryker as a man who knows deep in his heart all about the Universal Truth, which is that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Ryker then cut a promo about how Elias’ music has change him, and he has been re-born by the Universal Truth. Ryker said Elias is a visionary but for far too long he’s been interrupted and attacked. Ryker went on and said he’s now here to stop Elias from being interrupted and attacked.

Elias proceeded to dedicate his next performance to Lana, who had just been injured by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, but before he could demonstrate the healing power of his music, he was interrupted by R-Truth. Truth did some comedy about how he wasn’t an interrupter, but he was interrupting to apologize for interrupting on WWE Main Event. Elias began his performance but Tozawa, Erik, Drew Gulak and Lucha House Party ran down as chaos broke out at ringside. Erik rolled Gran Metalik into the ring but Ryker leveled him with a big clothesline. Erik then rolled Tozawa in the ring but Ryker launched him back out of the ring, onto Erik and the others at ringside. The segment ended with Truth running away with his title as Ryker chokeslammed Metalik into the mat.

This was Ryker’s first main roster TV appearance since being pulled from SmackDown following his pro-Trump comments on Twitter back in late May, just as The Forgotten Sons were being pushed to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler were brought back to SmackDown two weeks ago, and are now in a new alliance with King Baron Corbin. They are using “The Knights of The Lone Wolf” for their tag team name.

It had been reported that last week’s segment on WWE Main Event was done to gauge reactions to a potential team with Elias and Ryker, and it looks like they are moving forward with the storyline as the two were brought to RAW together this week.

Ryker and Elias appeared on RAW Talk tonight, as seen in the clip below. Elias talked more about how he continues to have visions following the electrocution incident during the Symphony of Destruction match, and he sees more people walking with him in the near future. Ryker also spoke during RAW Talk after hosts Kayla Braxton and MVP asked him why he’s here.

“I think we made that perfectly clear on RAW,” Ryker responded. “This man, for a long time, has been disrespected. He’s been attacked, he’s been interrupted. I’m here to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Braxton tried to point out that Elias was interrupted on his first night with Ryker, but Ryker responded and told her to let him talk because this was his time to speak.

“You see, I was once lost, but now I am found,” Ryker continued. “This man sung ‘Amazing Grace’ and spoke to me. I was re-born by this man, by his music. It inspired me and that’s why I decided to walk with Elias.”

Elias acknowledged that they were interrupted during the segment on RAW, but said Ryker handled it quickly and sent a message to anyone else who plans on interrupted. Elias also said he’s always treated like a horse’s ass, but he’s really the horse’s head and Ryker understands that. Elias went on to say that anyone who walks with him will be led down the right path, and he plans to lead Ryker to the promise land.

Stay tuned for more on the new alliance with Elias and Ryker. You can see related shots from tonight’s segments below:

