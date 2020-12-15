Lana has been pulled from the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Lana was scheduled to team with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Tonight’s RAW saw Lana defeat Jax in singles action, but after the match WWE did an injury angle where Jax and Baszler took Lana out in the middle of the ring, focusing on her arm and leg until Asuka made the save.

Baszler later wrestled Dana Brooke but Brooke won by DQ due to interference from Jax. Tom Phillips announced during that match that Lana had been taken to a local hospital with “devastating injuries to her elbow and leg” from the attack by Jax and Baszler earlier in the show. It was also announced that Lana is now unable to compete at TLC.

Following Brooke vs. Baszler, the post-match angle saw Jax and Baszler attack Brooke until Mandy Rose made her return, evening the odds with a kendo stick. Rose and Brooke fought the champs off until they got the upperhand, but the segment ended after Asuka made the save and stood tall with Rose and Brooke.

It looks like Rose or Brooke will end up teaming with Asuka to challenge Jax and Baszler at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view, but that has not been confirmed. The announcers teased on commentary that Asuka will end up picking Rose or Brooke for her new partner.

Stay tuned for more on the Lana injury angle and Asuka’s new partner for TLC.

The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, December 20 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from tonight’s injury angle and Rose’s return:

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

TLC Match for the WWE Title

AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and a partner TBA vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c)

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

