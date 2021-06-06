During his appearance on WINCLY, Jaxon Ryker spoke on reaching out to Edge after his TNA release. Here’s what he had to say:

I would always send [Edge] tapes of my TNA stuff and he would always [respond], and he still does. He just loves what he does, he loves to give back. He’s just a true locker room leader and a true guy who respects those who came before him and the business up ahead of us. So, I always kept in touch with him. When I got released from TNA, I reached out to him, and he got me [William] Regal’s email or phone number. I just started talking with Regal and I think about two months after I got released, Regal said, ‘Alright, we’ll bring you down to the Performance Center. For an intimate tryout.’ Not one of those bigger ones they do where there’s 60 or 70 people. There were only four or five of us at the tryout. So, I did a week long tryout in July of 2015, right after I got released.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.