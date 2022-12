Current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White applied to trademark “Switchblade”, “Switchblade Jay White” and “Jay White.”

The trademarks were filed on December 1st with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Here is the description for the trademarks:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

White will defend the title against Kazuchika Okada next month at Wrestle Kingdom 17.