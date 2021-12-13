Jay White made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he looked back on signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2015.

“I met Finn Balor about a year into it. I started in January 2013 and we brought him over to do some of our shows in February 2014. I think the way that he puts it, because he didn’t see me wrestle that much, what impressed him was that I was doing all the other jobs. I was building the ring with a broken thumb, I had a cast on, and Finn knew that I wanted it. So he spoke to the New Japan system, mentioned me, spoke to the right people, and I landed in Japan on January 1st 2015.”

